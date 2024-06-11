'Finidi George finishing Nigeria completely! Benin did Bafana Bafana a favour, Zimbabwe must donate points and stay free in South Africa. Super Eagles only serious when they play against Bafana' - Fans

Nigeria's woes in the WCQ continued following their loss to Benin and frustrated Super Eagles fans reacted while SA supporters also had their views.

Nigeria fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat at the hands of Benin in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Monday evening in Abidjan.

The result means the Super Eagles have failed to win any of their first four games in the qualifiers.

Finidi George's team remained fifth with three points in the Group C table. Meanwhile, the Cheetahs moved to the top of the table with seven points.

Following the match, Nigerian and South African fans have shared their views. Bafana Bafana will be in action against Zimbabwe on Tuesday evening hoping to capitalise. Here, GOAL has sampled the best reactions from football lovers.