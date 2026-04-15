Fermin Lopez rushed to hospital after boot to face leaves him with bloody lip in Barcelona loss to Atletico Madrid

After facing backlash for his choice of words, Musso posted an Instagram story to clarify the Argentine phrase he used. He wrote: "Expression widely used in Argentina to refer to when one feels it and empathises with the pain of the other. In no way can it be interpreted as my foot actually hurting. As some wanted to interpret it."

He added: "I apologised to Fermin both on and off the pitch because in my natural movement to cover the goal we collided and he was hurt."

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was furious, stating to the media: "It is intolerable."