'I feel bad for all of Italy' - Emotional Leonardo Spinazzola speaks out after 'enormous disappointment' of the Azzurri's World Cup playoff final defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy’s nightmare on the international stage continued on Tuesday night as they were condemned to a third consecutive World Cup absence following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Despite taking an early lead in the playoff final through Moise Kean, the Azzurri saw Alessandro Bastoni sent off just before half-time and were eventually pegged back by a 79th-minute Haris Tabakovic equaliser.
The subsequent penalty lottery proved fatal for Gennaro Gattuso’s side as Sandro Tonali emerged as the only Italian player to convert his spot-kick. With Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante both failing to find the net, Bosnia secured their ticket to North America with a clinical 4-1 victory in the shootout, leaving the four-time world champions in a state of absolute shock.