Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo omitted from Liverpool Champions League squad by Andoni Iraola

This exclusion echoes familiar frustration for Chiesa, who was similarly left off the Champions League list during the previous campaign. Last season, the former Juventus man only managed to re-enter the European setup following a severe long-term injury sustained by compatriot Giovanni Leoni. Despite making his Liverpool debut off the bench in a Champions League fixture in Italy back in September 2024 following his £10m initial switch, regular minutes on the continental stage continue to elude him.