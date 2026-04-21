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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Christian Guinin

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich news and rumours: Could Vincent Kompany be handed a special role during the World Cup? The defender has reportedly turned down several attractive offers

Bundesliga
DFB-Pokal
Bayern Munich
V. Kompany

At FC Bayern Munich, manager Vincent Kompany is doing an excellent job. His services are therefore in demand even off the touchline, but the Belgian has turned down any offers. Here are the latest news and rumours about FCB.

More news and rumours about FC Bayern Munich:

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  • Supporters are perplexed after Olise sparks speculation at the club’s title celebrations.
  • FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich: Kompany turns down pundit role at the World Cup

    Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has rejected approaches to serve as a pundit during the upcoming World Cup.

    According to British journalist Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, “several” English TV channels approached the FC Bayern coach for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, only to be turned down by the Belgian.

    According to the report, Kompany simply wants to recover after a gruelling, title-winning campaign with the German record champions and arrive fresh for the new season; taking on a pundit role during his hard-earned break would be counterproductive.

    English broadcasters were keen to capitalise on his insider knowledge of Three Lions striker Harry Kane, and he has previously worked as a pundit for the BBC and Sky. Kompany confirmed the reports at Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen. “Why should I work as a TV pundit while I’m on holiday? Then I won’t have a family left in Munich next year,” he joked when asked about the approach and his refusal.

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  • Christian Nerlinger ist seit dem Sommer 2009 als Sportdirektor des FC Bayern tätigGetty

    FC Bayern Munich news: Former FCB sporting director hits back at Sammer’s criticism

    Bayern Munich’s former sporting director, Christian Nerlinger, has hit back at Matthias Sammer’s scathing criticism of player agents.

    Speaking to Sky, Sammer had harsh words for agents, arguing they should be “abolished” because they earn “too much money” and are “unnecessary”.

    Nerlinger, who served as the club’s sport director from 2009 to 2012 before launching his own agency, CN Sports, told kicker: “Seeking to abolish an entire profession is extreme. I respect Matthias personally and professionally, but his remarks here echo Trump-style rhetoric, and I don’t think that’s a good look.”

    Nevertheless, the 53-year-old—who served as sporting director at the German record champions between 2009 and 2012 before founding his own consultancy, CN Sports—acknowledges that some fundamental criticism of agents is valid.

    When Bayern Munich’s bosses Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge “talk about undesirable developments in the agents’ business, they are certainly right in some respects,” Nerlinger continued. “Bayern Munich pay immense salaries, even by international standards, so we’re always talking about huge agents’ fees as well. One thing leads to the other.”

  • FC Bayern Munich Fixtures: An overview of the club’s next matches.

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Wednesday, 22 April

    Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Bayern

    DFB Cup

    Saturday, 25 April

    FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Bayern

    Bundesliga

    Tuesday, 28 April

    Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Bayern

    Champions League

    Saturday, 2 May

    Bundesliga

    Bundesliga

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DFB-Pokal
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Bayer Leverkusen
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Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
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