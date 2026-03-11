Goal.com
Leonard Prescott

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – who is Leonard Prescott, who is sitting on the bench at FCB?

Following Neuer's injury, a 16-year-old goalkeeping prodigy has suddenly found himself in the Bayern squad: who is Leonard Prescott, who was already on the bench for the Champions League match against Atalanta Bergamo?

Despite their 6-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, FC Bayern are concerned about their goalkeeper position. Jonas Urbig had to be taken to hospital immediately after the match following a collision to the head. Vincent Kompany must now hope that, after Manuel Neuer (muscle tear), his second keeper will not also be out of action for a long time. While Sven Ulreich will probably step in against Bayer Leverkusen, a new face is also coming into focus: talented goalkeeper Leonard Prescott was already in the squad for the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta. But who is this youngster who has suddenly found himself on the FC Bayern bench?

SPOX has all the important information for you!

    According to reports in the tz newspaper, FC Bayern Munich has high hopes for young goalkeeper Leonard Prescott (16), who moved to Munich from 1.FC Union Berlin in 2023. The 1.96-metre-tall keeper is said to be a strong player with good reflexes and "already exudes a presence in goal that even his older teammates would like to have". According to insiders, he has no obvious weaknesses.

    However, according to the report, there are also several interested parties for the talented goalkeeper, whose contract in Munich expires in 2027. Several "well-known clubs" have already expressed their interest to Prescott's parents. The goalkeeper for the German U17 national team is keen to gain regular playing time at professional level in the future. 

    At FC Bayern, the New York native plays for the U19 team in the DFB youth league and the UEFA Youth League. In addition, he has been training regularly with the professionals since this season, alongside his role model Manuel Neuer.

  • Leonard Prescott in profile

    NationGermany, USA
    Age16 (born on 23 September 2009)
    Height1.96 m
    PositionGoalkeeper
    Strong footRight
    With FC Bayern since1 July 2025
    Previous clubUnion Berlin
  • Germany v England - Men's U17 InternationalGetty Images Sport

    FC Bayern Munich, goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig injured – Who is Leonard Prescott, who is sitting on the FCB bench? – FC Bayern's upcoming matches

    Date and timeCompetitionMatchLocationTelevision broadcast
    Sat, 14 March 2026, 6:30 p.m.Bundesliga, Matchday 26Bayer 04 Leverkusen – FC Bayern MunichBayArenaSky
    Wed, 18 March 2026, 21:00Champions League, round of 16 (second leg)FC Bayern Munich – Atalanta BergamoAllianz ArenaDAZN
    Sat, 21 March 2026, 15:30Bundesliga, Matchday 27FC Bayern Munich – 1. FC Union BerlinAllianz ArenaSky

  • FC Bayern: The table ahead of the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen

    Pl.TeamSp.sUNGoalsDiff.Points
    1Bayern Munich (M)25213192:246866
    2Borussia Dortmund25167253:262755
    3TSG Hoffenheim25154653:332049
    4VfB Stuttgart (P)25145650:341647
    5RB Leipzig25145648:341447
    6Bayer 04 Leverkusen25135748:321644
    7Eintracht Frankfurt2598848:49-135
    8SC Freiburg2597937:42-534
    9FC Augsburg25941231:43-1231
    10Hamburger SV (N)25781028:36-829
    111. FC Union Berlin25771130:42-1228
    12Borussia Mönchengladbach25671228:43-1525
    13Werder Bremen25671229:45-1625
    141. FC Köln (N)25661334:43-924
    151. FSV Mainz 0525591129:41-1224
    16FC St. Pauli25661323:40-1724
    17VfL Wolfsburg25551534:55-2120
    181. FC Heidenheim25351724:57-3314
