The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions are closely monitoring Hurzeler’s situation on the South Coast, according to Sky Sports. Despite the club's desire to build a new era of dominance, internal doubts have surfaced regarding whether current boss Hjulmand is the right profile to lead the project long-term.

Hjulmand took the reins in September 2025 following the departure of Erik ten Hag, but his tenure has failed to convince the hierarchy. While his contract runs until 2027, the club is reportedly prepared for a "peaceful separation" this summer if they can secure a top-tier successor.