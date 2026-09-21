Ex-Man Utd star names Man City as Premier League title favourites over Arsenal

Saha has declared City the strongest team in the Premier League title race after a dramatic weekend of top-flight action. The reigning champions, Arsenal, suffered a major setback, allowing City to capitalise and open up a significant lead.

Enzo Maresca's side ensured they entered the international break with a three-point advantage at the top of the table. They secured a thrilling 5-3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium, weathering a stunning hat-trick from visiting forward Brian Brobbey.

Antoine Semenyo led the charge for the hosts with a decisive brace. Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland also found the back of the net to seal the three points in an eight-goal spectacle.