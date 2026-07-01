Ex-Arsenal & Chelsea star Ashley Cole quits Cesena manager role due to 'change in strategy' after just three months

Cole has officially vacated his position as head coach of Cesena, leaving the Italian second-tier side just eight games into his tenure. The 45-year-old took the reins in March, marking his first foray into lead management after developing his coaching credentials with stints at Derby, Everton and Birmingham, as well as the England U21s.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back took to Instagram to confirm his exit, expressing his gratitude to those he worked with during his brief stay. Cole wrote: “As my tenure at Cesena FC concludes today, I want to thank the players and staff for their hard work and commitment over the last few months. I was proud to bring my experience to such a passionate club, and I’ve truly enjoyed working with the squad to introduce a new identity and prepare for the season ahead.”