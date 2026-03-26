Every league has its own... Fiorentina: Tottenham, Sevilla, Wolfsburg and Nice are facing the threat of relegation

Tottenham were coming off a controversial season, which had culminated in victory in the Europa League (their first trophy since 2008), but also in a disappointing 17th-place finish – the second-to-last spot needed to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The board (including Paratici, now at Fiorentina) had opted for Thomas Frank, a manager with a brilliant track record at Brentford.

The summer transfer window had been promising, with signings of the calibre of Xavi Simons, Kudus, Palhinha and Kolo Muani. However, Frank struggled to settle in from the outset, and the team entered early 2026 with few certainties. In recent years, managers such as Conte, Mourinho, Espirito Santo and Postecoglou himself have struggled greatly. With no wins in the new year, Spurs opted for Igor Tudor, who was available after being sacked by Juventus. The result? Almost nothing but defeats, the shocking incident of Kinsky being replaced by Vicario after 17 minutes and two blunders in the 5-2 defeat suffered at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and the crushing 3-0 defeat inflicted by Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head clash on the final matchday before the winter break.

As if that weren’t enough, Tudor has had to cope with the profound grief of losing his father. West Ham, third from bottom, are just one point behind, 30 to 29, and the anxiety within the Spurs is growing ever more. Tudor’s future is already hanging in the balance, with Sean Dyche – a sort of Ballardini from across the Channel – reportedly already having been contacted.