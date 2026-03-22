According to a report in the Bild newspaper, the 33-year-old is said to have decided to stay on in Frankfurt for another year, despite the recent disappointment.
Translated by
Even though SGE manager Albert Riera deliberately left him out of the squad! A surprising turn of events for Mario Götze and Eintracht Frankfurt
Surprisingly, Götze was not included in coach Albert Riera’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s match against Mainz 05 (1–2). There was reportedly no injury involved; the midfielder is said to have been fit and fully ready to play. He is therefore said to have reacted with great surprise to coach Riera’s decision.
On Saturday evening, sporting director Markus Krösche appeared on ZDF Sportstudio to answer questions, but declined to discuss the exact reasons behind Götze’s omission: “You don’t think I’m going to comment on the matchday squad now,” said the SGE boss, adding: “Mario is an extremely important player for us. Both on and off the pitch.”
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Are talks between Götze and Frankfurt already at an advanced stage?
According to Bild, talks between Eintracht, Götze and his agent Volker Struth are reportedly so far advanced that a deal could be signed during the upcoming international break. The 33-year-old still has a contract with Frankfurt until the end of the current season.
Although Götze was a regular starter in Riera’s first few matches – the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting line-up for the Spaniard’s debut against Union Berlin (1-1) as well as in the home wins against Borussia Mönchengladbach (3-0) and SC Freiburg (2-0) – he spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in the two matches prior to the defeat to Mainz against FC St. Pauli (0-0) and 1. FC Heidenheim (1-0).
Mario Götze: The clubs he has played for during his career
Period
Club
2010 to 2013
BVB
2013 to 2016
FC Bayern Munich
2016 to 2020
BVB
2020 to 2022
PSV Eindhoven
2022 to present
Eintracht Frankfurt