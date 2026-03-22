Even though SGE manager Albert Riera deliberately left him out of the squad! A surprising turn of events for Mario Götze and Eintracht Frankfurt

Surprisingly, Götze was not included in coach Albert Riera’s 20-man squad for Sunday’s match against Mainz 05 (1–2). There was reportedly no injury involved; the midfielder is said to have been fit and fully ready to play. He is therefore said to have reacted with great surprise to coach Riera’s decision.

On Saturday evening, sporting director Markus Krösche appeared on ZDF Sportstudio to answer questions, but declined to discuss the exact reasons behind Götze’s omission: “You don’t think I’m going to comment on the matchday squad now,” said the SGE boss, adding: “Mario is an extremely important player for us. Both on and off the pitch.”