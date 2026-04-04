Erling Haaland 'super happy' after hat-trick against Liverpool as Man City hero suggests he had 'psychological thing' against Arne Slot's men

Haaland kickstarted City's scoring spree in the 39th minute when he converted a penalty, following it up with another goal just before half-time. Not long after Antoine Semenyo had made it 3-0, the Norwegian completed his treble in the 57th minute as he took on a pass from Nico O'Reilly and powering past Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The victory seals a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and continues a long tradition of City featuring at England's national stadium under Pep Guardiola, much to Haaland's delight.