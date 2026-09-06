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'I miss my long hair' - Erling Haaland opens up on dramatic new look and Norway's historic World Cup win over Brazil
Haaland headers City clear
Haaland's powerful header from an Antoine Semenyo cross secured a narrow victory over Coventry at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The result preserves City's 100 per cent winning record from their opening three Premier League fixtures this season. The match also featured a full debut for £125 million signing Enzo Fernandez, while summer arrival Elliot Anderson ran the show by completing 155 accurate passes throughout the contest.
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Norwegian explains new look
Having sported a cropped look since the start of the season, Haaland opened up on his dramatic visual transformation during a post-match interview with ESPN Brazil. The Norwegian striker admitted: "It's much easier. I think it was time for a change. I like it. Of course, I miss my long hair, but it was time for a change and, so far, I've enjoyed it. It will grow back and be long again, hopefully."
The prolific forward was also quizzed on his match-winning brace against Brazil, playfully apologising for knocking the South American giants out of the World Cup. He added: "It was a special game for Norway, because the last time we played in the World Cup we also played against Brazil, and Norway is the only team Brazil has never beaten. So it was special."
Haaland continued: "Of course it was a special game. We won, it was amazing, it was the best match we’ve played in our history because of the way we controlled the game. And of course, it’s special to play against a great nation, the country of football, where everyone is passionate about the sport. It was special, it's a great memory and, once again, sorry. Sorry for the defeat, but that's football."
Striker backs Maresca rebuild
With City navigating a significant tactical and personnel overhaul under Maresca, the talismanic frontman backed marquee additions like Fernandez and Anderson to handle the weight of expectation. Haaland concluded: "Time will tell. We have a lot of new players who know the level. Enzo Fernandez knows what it takes to win titles, was already playing in the Premier League, and slotted straight into the team.
"The same with Elliot Anderson - he played in the Premier League for a long time, has played for the England national team, so he knows what it's like to play for a big club. We have to try to build something, try to make them feel as welcome as possible, just like they did with me when I arrived at City. I came into the team, delivered results, and that's what you expect from top players."
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Gruelling triple test awaits
Maresca's charges now switch their focus to European action with an opening Champions League trip to Porto. The Premier League giants then travel to Old Trafford for a seismic Manchester derby before hosting Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round. Juggling three distinct competitions inside a fortnight will provide an immediate examination of City's new-look squad and their early-season momentum.
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