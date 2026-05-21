Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Who is the world’s best No.9? John Arne Riise explains why Man City & Norway superstar trumps prolific Bayern Munich & England frontman

That has remained the case for Haaland and City in 2025-26, with the Norwegian frontman on course to claim his third Premier League boot - with the expectation being that he will go on to break a record held by Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry by becoming the first man to land five top scorer gongs in the English top-flight.

He is tied to a remarkable contract at the Etihad Stadium that is due to run until 2034. If he gets anywhere close to honouring those terms, then Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goal record will fall under serious threat.

Kane appeared destined to chase down that mark at one stage, having risen to second on that list with 213 efforts to his name, but the path is now clear for Haaland to surge from 112 and beyond 260.

It has been suggested that Kane could return to England at some stage, as he is yet to extend his deal at the Allianz Arena, but there appear to be other challenges for him to embrace before considering a retracing of steps to his homeland.

What can be guaranteed is that Haaland and Kane will remain formidable forces in the final third of the field - as their exploits wow audiences across the globe - and both should stake serious claims to Ballon d’Or successes as they are recognised as two of the very best in the business.