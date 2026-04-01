"England have stolen their soul": English press tear Thomas Tuchel apart following historic "humiliation"

It became increasingly apparent during the interview just how frayed nerves are at the moment. When asked about the team’s supposed reliance on Kane, Tuchel said: “Well, why shouldn’t Argentina rely on Messi, or Portugal on Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s perfectly normal. Key players have left our camp, and we’ve felt the effects of that a little. We lacked cutting edge.”

When asked whether he was putting too much pressure on the players, Tuchel also replied curtly: “No. I don’t think so. I don’t want to get involved in this discussion because I believe it’s very clear what we want to do and how we want to play football. We need to focus more on our principles, on doing things, on thinking. That’s what it’s all about.”

In the first friendly of the World Cup year last Friday, England had also failed to impress. Against Uruguay, they could only manage a 1-1 draw, which had already caused the criticism to grow louder. Now Tuchel is finally under pressure to deliver. With the tournament about to begin, there are still matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica to come. In the group stage, Croatia, Ghana and Panama await the Three Lions.