‘England’s greatest No.9’ - Harry Kane told he has eclipsed Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer as Joe Cole claims Bayern Munich striker ‘deserves’ a Champions League triumph

Kane lifted his fabled trophy curse when becoming a Bundesliga title winner with Bayern in 2025. That trophy has been retained 12 months on, with more beer-soaked celebrations being lined up in Bavaria, while continental honours are also up for grabs.
The kings of German football have work to do in their epic European semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain following a nine-goal thriller at Parc des Princes that sees the reigning champions taking a narrow lead to the Allianz Arena for a decisive second leg.