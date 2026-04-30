‘England’s greatest No.9’ - Harry Kane told he has eclipsed Wayne Rooney & Alan Shearer as Joe Cole claims Bayern Munich striker ‘deserves’ a Champions League triumph

Cole claims that Kane “deserves” to get his hands on the most prestigious prize in club football, which in turn would make him a serious contender to pick up a Golden Ball later in the year as he is recognised as the best player on the planet.

That would be some achievement by Kane, who overcame several challenges as a youngster to see patience rewarded at Tottenham. He is the finest marksman that Spurs have ever seen, while taking his tally of international goals to 78 through 112 appearances.

If Kane - who has captained England in two European Championship finals - could inspire his country to a first major trophy since 1966, then he would make a case for being considered the greatest of all-time in English football.