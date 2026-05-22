England 2026 World Cup squad: Jude Bellingham & Noni Madueke in as Phil Foden & Cole Palmer miss out on places in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man party

Tuchel faced plenty of selection headaches when piecing together his final group, with the 55 names included on England’s preliminary squad list needing to be whittled down. That process has been completed, with trust being placed in a star-studded group of players that boast plenty of top-level experience and major silverware successes between them.
Some tough calls needed to be made in just about every area of the field, with there few guaranteed starters to be found in the Three Lions’ ranks. Those that have been given the nod are now expected to roar on North American soil while delivering on the hopes and expectations of a success-starved fan base.