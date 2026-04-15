Atletico progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite suffering their first home knockout defeat in the competition since 1997. While Barcelona won the second leg 2-1 at the Metropolitano through goals from Yamal and Ferran Torres, Ademola Lookman’s decisive strike ensured Simeone's men advanced. The result marks the third time the Rojiblancos have eliminated the Catalan giants at this stage, having previously achieved the feat in 2014 and 2016.
'Emotional' Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone revels in victory over 'Lamine Yamal's Barcelona' in Champions League & heaps praise on 'genius' Antoine Griezmann
Atleti end quarter-final hoodoo
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Simeone reflects on 14-year journey
Reflecting on his side's tactical evolution and their knack for overcoming Barcelona across different eras, Simeone emphasised that the team now prioritises an offensive philosophy.
Addressing the media after reaching his fourth career semi-final, the Atletico boss said: "Knocking Barca out in the Champions League quarterfinals isn't easy. We've faced [Lionel] Messi's Barca, Yamal's Barca, and we've done it. It's been 14 years. Seeing the team compete still makes me emotional. The players have changed, we've started again so many times, and once again we're among the four best teams in Europe. How good is it to play a Champions League semifinal!"
Simeone specifically highlighted the brilliance of Griezmann, who is set to join Orlando City in MLS this summer, as a cornerstone of their enduring success. "He's a genius. We'll realise over time that we've had a football genius here, a player who makes the difference, with experience, and personality," he added. "Let's hope God and destiny give him what he's looking for in his time left with us."
Griezmann acknowledges 'mistakes'
Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Griezmann remained critical of the individual errors that allowed Barcelona to dominate the scoreline on the night. The Frenchman, who notably gave away the ball for the second Barca goal, credited the Metropolitano faithful for dragging the team over the line.
Reflecting on the performance and the road ahead, Griezmann told Movistar: "I'm very happy. We made two mistakes which you pay for straight away in these games. I gave away the ball for the second. But in the end, with the fans and our quality, we were able to get the goal. We weren't comfortable with the ball, we didn't have the calm we needed to play. But we're in the semifinals. It doesn't matter who we play."
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Semi-final preparations begin
Atletico await the winner of the Arsenal and Sporting CP tie, with the Premier League side holding a slender 1-0 advantage. Simeone must navigate a congested domestic schedule while managing the fitness of a squad that showed significant defensive fatigue against the Catalans. Having avoided a goalless draw in their last 36 European matches, the Rojiblancos will likely rely on their newfound attacking bravery to secure a place in the final.