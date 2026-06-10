Emi Martinez verbally agrees Juventus transfer as Aston Villa & Argentina goalkeeper prepared to reduce salary

Juventus have taken a decisive step in their search for a new number one, reaching an agreement in principle with Martinez. The Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper has clearly expressed his approval of the move to Italy, seeing the Bianconeri as the ideal destination to continue his illustrious career.

According to Sky Italia, Martinez has agreed to a three-year contract until 2029, demonstrating a strong desire to wear the Old Lady's jersey. To facilitate the deal, "Dibu" has said he is willing to reduce his salary compared to the figures he currently earns in the Premier League.