Sophia Wilson makes long-anticipated return to USWNT as Emma Hayes names 26-person squad for Japan tests

Wilson is back in the mix for the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics after pregnancy leave, returning as one of the most dangerous attackers in the pool with 58 caps and 24 goals, including three during that gold-medal run. Davidson, meanwhile, slots back into the backline after a 13-month absence due to an ACL injury, adding experience and stability with 67 caps to her name.
The USWNT will face 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions Japan three times in April, with Hayes also leaning on a veteran core that includes Lindsey Heaps, Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett - each with more than 100 caps - as she continues shaping the group ahead of the next stretch.