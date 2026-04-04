Dominik Szoboszlai involved in heated confrontation with Liverpool fans after humiliating Manchester City defeat

Liverpool endured a crushing 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, a result that starkly highlighted the depth of the club’s ongoing struggles, both on the pitch and behind the scenes.
While many of the 8,000 travelling Reds fans had already made their exit long before the end, those who remained made their feelings clear. Szoboszlai, clearly frustrated by the result and the reception from the stands, was seen shrugging his shoulders and waving his arms in a tense standoff before teammate Federico Chiesa intervened to lead him away.