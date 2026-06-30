'Do you actually play soccer?' - How Cristo Fernandez embraced Dani Rojas, Ted Lasso to chase professional dreams in USL

Cristo Fernandez got one question everywhere he went, after starring in Ted Lasso:
“Do you actually play soccer?”
The answer, loosely, was ‘no’ - at least, not anymore. The whole reason, in fact, that Fernandez ended up on Ted Lasso, captured hearts as Dani Rojas, and became a beloved character is because his football career stalled.
Those questions, and the awkward response - something along the lines of ‘no, I used to, but then I got injured ’ - became a bit tiring. So he decided to change it. Now, Fernandez does play soccer. In fact, he’s at a decent level, rostered, and playing for USL’s El Paso Locomotive. He is the 5th-oldest player in the league. Rojas has become Fernandez. And maybe, Fernandez has become Rojas, too. He was once “just” an actor. Then he was an actor and a footballer. These days, he’s a footballer first, chasing the dream that he thought had left him.
“I just know that this dream of coming back and playing professional soccer again is crazy. But I’ve been working hard for this,” he told GOAL.