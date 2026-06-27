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Adhe Makayasa

‘Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol' - Man Utd and Portugal star's dad reveals devotion and 'genuine friendship' with star forward

C. Ronaldo
D. Dalot
Portugal
World Cup
Manchester United
Premier League
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League

The father of Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has revealed the close bond and mutual respect shared between his son and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking from the World Cup, Jacinto Teixeira highlighted how a childhood admiration evolved into a genuine friendship during their time together at Old Trafford.

  • Family backing for defender

    Dalot's family have travelled across the United States to support the full-back during his second World Cup campaign. Armed with extensive club experience after eight seasons at Old Trafford, the versatile defender is fully prepared to feature on either flank. His father, Teixeira, expressed complete confidence in his son's physical and mental readiness to break into the starting lineup as the tournament progresses.

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  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Teixeira hails Ronaldo bond

    Having deepened their connection at Old Trafford, Dalot's status as one of the players closest to the captain was clearly shown when Ronaldo rushed to the bench specifically to hug him after scoring the opening goal against Uzbekistan.

    Speaking to O Jogo, Teixeira explained how this unique bond grew from childhood admiration into mutual professional respect. He said: "I thought it was very funny because it happened right in front of me. I saw Cristiano sprinting to celebrate with Diogo, and that made me happy too.

    "Cristiano has always been an idol for Diogo. He doesn't live with us anymore, but I make sure to keep the Cristiano Ronaldo posters he had on his wardrobes and behind the doors in his room back home.

    "He has always been a role model for Diogo, because of his example, dedication, work ethic, responsibility, and resilience. When Cristiano returned to Manchester United, their relationship intensified. Perhaps Cristiano saw a bit of his own traits in Diogo.

    "Diogo is also very responsible, focused, and loves to listen to and follow good advice, even regarding physical recovery and nutrition. Maybe Cristiano sees a bit of his younger self in Diogo. That pleases me because I believe their friendship is genuine."

  • Elite international partnership developed

    Dalot and Ronaldo have shared the pitch 28 times for Portugal since Euro 2020, which was delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic. Surprisingly, only one of Ronaldo's 145 international goals has been assisted by the full-back. Dalot is still waiting for his first minutes at this tournament, with head coach Roberto Martinez preferring Joao Cancelo.

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    Colombia challenge looms next

    Portugal booked their place in the round of 32 before even kicking a ball in the final group match. This safety net allows head coach Martinez to shuffle his pack for the upcoming encounter against a formidable Colombia side. The fixture represents the Selecao's tournament examination, offering Dalot a prime opportunity to finally secure a starting berth and help nullify a potent South American frontline.