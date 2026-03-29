Diamanti: "At Fiorentina, Salah always had a cappuccino in his hand; I used to tell him that sooner or later he’d shit himself"

"It was a pleasure playing with him: as I was a playmaker, I’d look for him in space and he was as quick as a flash, so he was easy to find. An incredible lad, and I honestly have the fondest memories of him. Any anecdotes? I was always giving him a hard time because he always had a cappuccino in his hand – who knows how many he drank. Before training in the changing room there was a cappuccino, after training a cappuccino, so I’d always say to him, ‘One of these days you’re going to sh*t yourself.’ It was funny seeing him constantly walking around with that huge cup in his hand; we’re talking about a down-to-earth lad, really nice and undoubtedly an absolute champion – there was great mutual respect between us."