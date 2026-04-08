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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Despite the 6-0 defeat, Inzaghi insisted his side performed much like Al-Taawoun, adding that this was precisely why Miti was dropped. The Italian coach’s blunt assessment echoed the frustrations of supporters who had hoped for a more competitive showing. By highlighting the similarities between his team’s display and that of their Saudi Arabian counterparts, Inzaghi appeared to suggest that certain tactical and mental shortcomings were to blame for the rout. He did not elaborate further, but the choice to omit Miti from the matchday squad clearly signalled a vote of no confidence in the player’s current form or fitness. Such decisive decisions, fans will hope, are designed to spark an immediate turnaround in results before the campaign enters its decisive phase

Al Hilal vs Al Kholood
Al Hilal
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Saudi Arabia
Italy

The Italian manager addressed the media after his side’s convincing victory over Al-Khulud, underlining the importance of the result and the team’s disciplined performance. He stressed that the game plan was executed with precision, and he paid tribute to the supporters who had travelled to cheer the team on. The coach also acknowledged the contribution of the substitutes, who came on and maintained the intensity that had been set by the starters. He was quick to point out, however, that there is still work to be done, and he warned against complacency ahead of the next fixture. In closing, he expressed his satisfaction with the three points and the clean sheet, insisting that both would boost morale as the campaign progresses.

Al-Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi has explained the reasoning behind his decision to omit Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Miti from the matchday squad that faced Al-Khaloud in Wednesday’s Saudi Roshen League fixture. Despite the forward’s eye-catching display in the previous outing against Al-Taawoun, the Italian tactician opted to rest him for this crucial encounter.

Inzaghi’s side cruised to a 6-0 win over Al-Khaloud on Wednesday at the Kingdom Arena, a result that keeps the defending champions firmly in the title race as the Roshen League enters its decisive final weeks. For Al-Hilal supporters, the decision to bench Mati was initially puzzling. The Ivorian had been in impressive form, scoring crucial goals and showing the kind of physicality and finishing that often proves decisive in tight contests. His absence from the matchday squad suggested either a tactical gamble or a minor fitness concern, though Inzaghi did not specify. Inzaghi’s post-match comments offered a glimpse into his thinking. “We have a deep squad, and every player will get their chance,” he said. “Mohamed Mati is a talented player, but right now we need to manage his minutes and keep him fresh for the challenges ahead.” The remark hinted at a broader strategy to rotate resources without compromising performance, a balancing act that has become increasingly important as Al-Hilal chases silverware on multiple fronts. Against Al-Khaloud, Al-Hilal’s attacking depth shone through. With Mati watching from the sidelines, his teammates picked up the slack, combining slick movement, precise passing, and clinical finishing to race into a comfortable lead by halftime. The hosts never looked back, adding further goals in the second half to complete a convincing rout that underlined their status as one of the league’s most formidable outfits. For fans and analysts alike, the real takeaway was twofold. First, Al-Hilal’s squad depth appears capable of absorbing the occasional rotation without a drop in quality. Second, Inzaghi’s managerial toolkit includes the confidence to make difficult calls in the name of long-term success. With title rivals watching closely, the Italian will hope that decisions like benching Mati pay off when the championship enters its final reckoning.

  • Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The reason for Miti’s absence from the starting XI remains a topic of keen interest among fans and analysts alike. Without official confirmation, observers can only speculate on the cause, though the implications for team strategy are clear. In football, the sudden unavailability of a key player prompts questions about fitness, tactics and squad depth. Coaches must then decide whether to reshuffle the lineup, promote a youngster or adjust the game plan on the fly. For supporters, the uncertainty can be frustrating, yet it also underscores the sport’s human element: one injury, one suspension, one unexpected absence can change the entire narrative of a match. Clubs therefore guard medical and disciplinary information closely, preferring to reveal details only when necessary to maintain competitive advantage. As the rumour mill turns, journalists scour past performances, training pictures and social-media clues for hints about Miti’s return. In the meantime, teammates prepare to step up, knowing that opportunities arise even from adversity. Such is the rhythm of professional football: doors close, doors open, and the show goes on.

    The Italian coach confirmed that Miti was omitted from the matchday squad because the club’s regulations permit only eight foreign players in the lineup, whilst also praising the player’s performance in the previous fixture.

    Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Italian tactician stressed that every decision is guided by the need to balance squad resources with competition rules. As reported by the Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, Inzaghi said: “As a coach, I have my choices for every match, depending on the circumstances.”

    He added: “We are only allowed to field eight foreign players, and I am pleased with the performance Miti put in during the last match.”

    Miti had scored in Saturday’s 2–2 draw with Al-Taawoun during Round 27 of the Roshen League, underscoring his growing influence. The decision to leave him on the sidelines this time around was therefore as much a reflection of the club’s strategic player-management approach as it was a strict adherence to regulations. Inzaghi, known for his meticulous game-day planning, hinted that the rotation policy will continue to evolve on a match-by-match basis, depending on opponent tactics, player form and the ever-present need to balance freshness with continuity. Supporters can expect further tweaks to the line-up when the next fixture rolls around, but for now, the focus remains on maintaining harmony within the squad and exploiting the talents of every available foreigner within the permitted quota. As the Italian coach continues to navigate these choices, he will be watching closely to see which individuals seize their opportunities when called upon.

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  • The Al-Taawoun match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. local time at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. The hosts, currently sixth in the Saudi Professional League standings, will be looking to secure a victory that could propel them into the top four. Coach Jorge Jesus has confirmed that star playmaker Talisca is fit and ready to start, while defender Al-Amri remains sidelined with a muscle injury. Tickets are still available through the club’s official website, with prices ranging from 20 to 100 Saudi riyals. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and enjoy the pre-match atmosphere. The referee has been named as Fahad Al-Mirdasi, who has officiated 15 league games this season and issued 52 yellow cards and three red cards. Television viewers can watch the action live on Saudi Sports Channel 1, with online streaming available via the Dawri Plus app. For those following abroad, the game will be broadcast on beIN Sports 2 HD. Al-Taawoun’s medical team has implemented strict COVID-19 protocols, including regular testing and social distancing in the dressing room. The club’s CEO, Ahmed Al-Khatib, expressed confidence that the match will go ahead smoothly and thanked supporters for their continued backing.

    Inzagi appeared visibly affected by the previous match against Al-Taawoun, emphasising on more than one occasion that his side had produced a similar performance against Al-Khulood, but the difference lay in their ability to convert the chances they created.

    “I won’t talk about luck,” he explained, “but we always need to be clinical and precise, which is what happened today as we made the most of the chances we had.”

    He added: “We had nine shots on target in this match, and we did the same in the previous match which we didn’t win, but that’s football.”

    “We also had Karim Benzema and Sergej Milinković-Savić back today, but I always look at the technical level, and our performance today was similar to that in the last match.”

    “It was clear to everyone that we played an excellent match, but to be honest, it wasn’t much different from our last match against Al-Taawoun. What was different today was that we were more precise.” In essence, he argued that the only thing missing in the previous outing was clinical finishing, and when the chances were converted this time, the result followed. His comments underline the fine margin between success and failure in modern football, where performance levels often remain consistent while the scoreline swings on small details.

  • In the annals of elite football, certain matchups immediately stand out as encounters between the very best. This contest, aptly dubbed “The Elite Site,” pits two sides with proven credentials at the highest level. Both teams enter the fray boasting seasoned campaigners, clinical finishers, and a midfield dynamic enough to dictate tempo on the biggest stage. Defenders are drilled, organised, and ready to repel even the most inventive attacks. Strategically, the coaches will have pored over every detail—from set-piece routines to high-press triggers—knowing that margins of error are razor-thin when rivals are this closely matched. Supporters can expect a tense, finely balanced 90 minutes in which moments of individual brilliance may well prove decisive. Ultimately, “The Elite Site” promises to be a showcase of technical ability, tactical discipline, and unyielding resolve; a contest where reputation counts but only performance reigns supreme.

    Inzaghi emphasised that his side aimed to deliver a strong performance ahead of their Asian Champions League Elite Round tie against Qatar’s Al Sadd next Monday in the round of 16.

    “We tried to perform at our best, as this is the last match before the Asian tournament, for which we will begin preparations tomorrow, and we still have a lot of work to do to get things right,” he added. With that in mind, the coaching staff will use Sunday’s session to fine-tune tactical plans, sharpen finishing in the final third and iron out any defensive kinks exposed during recent friendly outings. The squad is expected to hold a closed-door training match on Sunday afternoon, allowing starters to build rhythm and substitutes to press their claims for inclusion in the 18-man match-day squad. Should Al-Ittihad progress past Al-Sadd, they will meet either Al-Hilal or Esteghlal in the quarter-finals; that potential showdown underscores the importance of hitting peak form early in the knockout phase. Club officials have already scheduled additional conditioning drills, video analysis and psychological preparation sessions, knowing that every detail could sway a tie decided by slim margins.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK