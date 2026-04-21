The demise of Leicester City: How the Foxes have fallen from fairy-tale Premier League winners to cusp of relegation to League One in just 10 years

Leicester's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022-23 season came as quite the shock. It wasn't just that they'd been champions just seven years previously; they were also only two years removed from winning the FA Cup under Brendan Rodgers, who had also led the Foxes to back-to-back fifth-placed finishes.

However, the Northern Irishman had already flagged that the club was no longer on a sound financial footing, with Leicester's Thai owners, The King Power International Group, forced to tighten the purse strings because of the devastating economic toll the pandemic had taken on their duty free business.

"Of course I want to improve the squad," Rodgers said in July 2022. "I want to develop the squad. I said that midway through last year, but if it's difficult financially. I really respect the club, so I don't go to war with them.

"It's unfortunate. We have to do some work and if we can do that, then hopefully we can affect the squad because if we are going to compete anywhere near where we have been, then we need to be able to do that. If not, then it's a different expectation."

Still, even though the reinforcements Rodgers requested never arrived, nobody envisaged Leicester going down.