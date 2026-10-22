Crystal Palace player ratings vs Besiktas: Yeremi Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta spark Istanbul comeback in frantic draw

Palace displayed significant tactical resilience to earn a point in the intimidating atmosphere of Istanbul. After a frustrating first half where Wilfrid Ndidi put the hosts ahead in stoppage time, Palace emerged with renewed verticality.

Pino's clinical edge and Mateta's physicality completely altered the game's momentum within ten minutes of the restart, turning the scoreline on its head as the Eagles exploited Besiktas' high defensive line.

However, the contest remained chaotic until the final whistle. Besiktas managed to level through substitute Jerome Olaitan in the 73rd minute, capitalizing on a brief defensive lapse from the Palace back three.

Despite a late red card for Besiktas' Umit Akdag, Pierre Sage's side could not find a winning goal, leaving the Tupras Stadium with a hard-earned point that keeps them firmly in the hunt for the knockout stages.

GOAL Crystal Palace's players from Tupras Stadium...