Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy drought is FINALLY over! Al-Nassr clinch Saudi Pro League title with win over Damac as CR7 scores stunning brace

Al-Nassr were not always at their best in their final game of the campaign, but a powerful 35th minute header from Mane put them in front heading in at the break, and Coman delivered another critical blow early in the second half. The former Bayern winger played a neat one-two on the far side of the box before rifling a shot into the far corner of the net.

Damac pulled one back minutes later via a penalty from Morlaye Sylla, but Ronaldo had the final word on proceedings. The 41-year-old struck a low free-kick from a tight angle close to the left touchline that went all the way in after eluding several bodies, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the home stands. Ronaldo added his second with a fierce close range finish late on to seal the 4-1 victory, rendering Al-Hilal's 1-0 win at Al-Fayha on the same night meaningless.