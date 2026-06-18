Cristiano Ronaldo's sister claims Portugal had 'victory stolen' from them after shock World Cup draw with DR Congo

Ronaldo’s 25 touches against DR Congo marked his lowest-ever total in a full major tournament match, and he extended his scoreless run to 10 consecutive World Cup and Euros appearances. Despite widespread criticism of the Al-Nassr striker's performance, his sister, Elma Aveiro, defended him on Instagram, calling the result unfair to Portugal and emphasising that outsiders fail to understand the intense pressure of the pitch, per RMC.

Sharing a photo of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Elma wrote: "I believe that beginnings are difficult, but endings are good. You are the ones on the field. It’s easy to talk. And besides, having victory stolen in this way, it’s not easy."