Is this when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire with Portugal? Date reportedly set for GOAT to end record-breaking 146-goal international career
A final bow against Wales
The future of Ronaldo on the international stage has been a topic of intense speculation, but a definitive end date may have now been set. According to sports journalist Mohammed Awaad, a Portuguese agent has revealed that Ronaldo plans to retire from international duty following one final match for Portugal.
Awaad shared the insider information regarding the upcoming fixture, stating: "He will play against Wales in the UEFA Nations League, the match will be at the Sporting Lisbon stadium, Jose Alvalade." This means the September 24 clash will likely be the final time fans see Ronaldo in Portuguese colours.
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Jesus confirms squad continuity
This reported farewell aligns perfectly with the recent appointment of new Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, who recently signed a four-year deal. Jesus has insisted he will not overhaul the squad immediately, keeping the door open for Ronaldo. Speaking to Canal 11, Jesus stated: "People might think that the new manager is going to come in and change a lot of players.
"That won't happen. I'm not stupid. On top of that, I don't have enough time to bring in several players who weren't called up this time." This pragmatic approach ensures Ronaldo gets his deserved send-off before the squad evolves.
Record-breaking international legacy
If Ronaldo steps away after the upcoming Wales fixture, he will conclude an international career with unparalleled statistics. Ronaldo has made 233 appearances and scored 146 goals for Portugal, making him the most capped player and the highest goalscorer in the history of international football.
His impressive trophy cabinet with the national team includes one European Championship secured in 2016, alongside two UEFA Nations League titles won in 2019 and 2025. Although Ronaldo is now 41 years old, Al-Nassr have a contract with him until the summer of 2027, as he chases further milestones at club level.
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What next for Ronaldo?
While his international journey seems to be concluding on September 24, Ronaldo still has one ultimate objective left in his professional career. Ronaldo is currently sitting on 976 career goals and aims to reach the monumental milestone of 1000 goals before retiring entirely. Once his Portugal duties end, all focus will turn to his club campaign.
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