Cristiano Ronaldo promised ‘fun’ & trophy challenges as ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou explains why he has taken over at Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr

Postecoglou has expressed his excitement at taking the reins at Al-Nassr, citing his career-long desire to test himself in new environments as the primary driver behind his move to the Middle East. After signing a two-year contract with the Riyadh-based giants, the 60-year-old manager was preferred over other high-level candidates such as Roberto Martinez to lead the club’s next chapter.

“I think the most important thing for me is during my whole career, I've enjoyed taking on new challenges, new competitions, working with different people and growing from that. So, it's another opportunity for me to test myself in a new environment and new country with a new team,” Postecoglou told the club's media.

He noted that while he has taken over struggling clubs in the past, he is now relishing the opportunity to maintain the momentum of a successful side.