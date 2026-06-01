Crispó told Koora (2/1) that Argentina remain World Cup favourites even without Messi, and he outlined two conditions for ending the 64-year title drought

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With the 2026 World Cup set to begin in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the defending champions are ready to repeat and make history once more.

In an exclusive interview with Koora, former Tango striker Hernán Crespo discusses Argentina's prospects, Lionel Messi's future, the battle of stars, and the winning mentality that returned the nation to the summit.

Crespo, whose name is etched in gold in Argentine football history, speaks not just as an analyst or a coach with continental honours, but as one of the Albiceleste's all-time greats. A striker who scored 35 international goals in 64 appearances for Argentina between 1995 and 2007, including four goals in eight World Cup matches, he experienced football's greatest nights as a player for giants such as Milan, Inter, Chelsea and River Plate, before extending his success as a coach, winning continental titles in South America and Asia.

In the first part of his interview with Koora, Crespo discusses Argentina's chances of retaining the World Cup even if Messi retires, outlines the two conditions he believes are essential to breaking the nation's historical curse, and credits Lionel Scaloni for his success in Qatar.

The conversation ranges beyond the national team, as Crespo names his pick for the best Latin American striker currently in the game, assesses the prospects of Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, and offers a clear view on the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

With Argentina drawn in a challenging group alongside Algeria, Jordan and Austria, Crespo explains why he believes this crop of players can make history once more.Now, on to the first part of the interview: