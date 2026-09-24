Silly 1,000! Old rival Bellamy in awe of Ronaldo goal target but demands Lisbon blank

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy delivered high praise for Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The 48-year-old manager lauded the forward's longevity, admitting total admiration for Ronaldo's stated ambition to score 1,000 senior career goals.

Bellamy recognized the 41-year-old attacker as an all-time legend whose legacy will endure for centuries.

However, the Welsh manager lightheartedly requested that Ronaldo delay his goal pursuit until after their international fixture.