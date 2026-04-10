According to Italian daily Gazetta dello Sport, the Polish player is set to join AC Milan at the end of the season, a move confirmed by SPOX partner site calciomercato.com.
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Could a shock move be on the cards for Robert Lewandowski? The FC Barcelona striker has reportedly offered his services to a top club
Reports indicate that Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, is pushing for a move to AC Milan, while Juventus Turin are also monitoring the situation.
Lewandowski’s contract with the Catalans expires at the end of the current season and, as things stand, will not be renewed, meaning the 37-year-old could move on a free transfer.
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Has Lewandowski already met with Juventus Turin officials?
Robert Lewandowski has recently kept his cards close to his chest regarding his future, acknowledging that he could either stay at Barcelona or join another club. “I don’t know; I have to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right time yet,” he said in early March. Repeated speculation has linked him with moves to Saudi Arabia or the United States.
Regarding interest from Turin, La Gazzetta dello Sport also recently reported on a meeting between Lewandowski and Juventus officials, which took place on the sidelines of the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania (2-1). Should he move to Turin, he could replace Dusan Vlahovic, whose own contract is also expiring and who has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
Under Hansi Flick, he has lost his place as an automatic starter at Barça, yet he still features frequently and even started Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid.
Lewandowski’s goalscoring record remains impressive.
To date, he has made 39 appearances and logged just over 2,000 minutes, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists. Barça signed Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in 2022 for a reported €45 million.
Meanwhile, Luka Modric is showing that veteran talents can flourish in Milan, too. Since arriving in the summer, the Croatian has been a key performer for the third-placed side after his Real Madrid contract expired.