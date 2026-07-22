'Getting closer every day' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz reveals transfer desire & Ballon d'Or ambition after World Cup success with Spain

Ruiz's career has been a steady climb since leaving Real Betis in 2018, passing through Napoli before arriving at the Parc des Princes. He has since become a two-time Champions League winner and a World Cup champion with Spain, who defeated Argentina in the 2026 final. However, despite his success, the midfielder's heart still beats for Betis. During an emotional ceremony in his hometown, the footballer was asked about the possibility of wearing the Betis jersey again in the future.

"The truth is, yes. I've always said it. I never hide it. I'm eager to come back. It's getting closer every day. I'm a Betis fan, and one day I hope to return to Betis," Ruiz stated, per Marca.







