Chelsea women's player ratings vs Leicester: Sam Kerr makes history! Striker enters the Blues' record books while Lauren James dazzles to secure Champions League spot

There were just 13 minutes on the clock when the scoring was opened, as Niamh Charles hung up a perfect cross for Kerr to brilliantly direct into the bottom corner. After equalling Fran Kirby's WSL goals tally for Chelsea last week, this header - her 64th effort in her 92nd game in the competition - took her past her former team-mate. It was a fitting achievement to tick off, too, as this could well have been Kerr's penultimate WSL game, with the striker having been heavily linked with a move back to the United States as her contract in London nears its conclusion.

Leicester came into this encounter off the back of a brutal 7-0 loss to Arsenal in midweek, one which confirmed they will have to take on Charlton, the third-placed WSL 2 side, in the relegation play-off later this month. A result against Chelsea, then, wouldn't do anything to alter their fate, but an improved performance felt important for confidence as the Foxes count down the days until that do-or-die clash. However, it was somewhat understandable to see their heads drop after conceding early, and their spirits were only dampened further by the brilliance of James, whom they had no answer for.

Floating around with the freedom that has allowed her to stand out in almost every game since her return to full fitness following a knee injury, James was regularly playing the passes that got Chelsea in behind the Leicester defence. Then, in the space of six first-half minutes, she produced two beautiful strikes that put the result beyond doubt even before half-time.

For the first, she sidestepped her marker and brilliantly curled an effort into the top corner from the edge of the box. The second came from similar range, as her delicate free-kick kissed the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

There would be something for Leicester to take from the game, as Lucy Bronze gifted Shannon O'Brien a goal after failing to completely check her surroundings before playing a poor pass back towards Livia Peng, chosen to start ahead of Hannah Hampton in the Chelsea goal. The Foxes were buoyed by that, which was just their third goal in 10 games against the WSL's top five sides this season, and they put up a spirited defence of their goal for the remainder of the game while Bompastor wrung the changes ahead of the Blues' FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next week.

It could have been a more commanding victory for Chelsea had they really put their foot down, but the management of players took priority for the manager, as a top-three finish was confirmed. Finishing second would be ideal, to avoid the need for Champions League qualifiers, but after a rather dreadful title defence, the minimum achievement in the WSL has been achieved, with the League Cup also in the bag and the FA Cup still on the table.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the King Power Stadium...