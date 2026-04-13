Chelsea and Barcelona monitoring Twente teenage defender Ruud Nijstad as contract talks loom
European giants circling for Twente prodigy
According to reports from Dutch publication Voetbal International and Spanish outlet Sport, the race for Nijstad is heating up. Premier League giants Chelsea and La Liga heavyweights Barcelona are both keeping a close watch on his development. The defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Twente, breaking into the first team and earning rave reviews for his composure. Highlighting the immense potential of the 18-year-old centre-back, VI explicitly stated that "Twente have gold in their hands" as the two European powerhouses significantly ramped up their scouting efforts ahead of the upcoming transfer window.
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Barca pause pursuit over asking price
While the allure of Stamford Bridge or the Spotify Camp Nou is significant, the Dutch outfit are not prepared to let their prize asset leave without a fight. Nijstad has already made 20 senior appearances, contributing one goal and one assist. Consequently, Twente are demanding a fee of around €8 million for the teenager. Because of this €8m valuation, Barcelona have currently decided to pause any move. They consider the price tag excessive at this stage of his development, meaning the Catalan club have placed the situation on hold rather than abandoning their long-term interest entirely.
Twente desperate to secure a long-term stay
The club hierarchy in Enschede are already moving to consolidate their position regarding the promising youngster. Twente have the player under contract until June 2027, but they are fully aware that his current terms might not ward off interest from the wealthiest teams. Therefore, they are keen to extend his contract further. The Eredivisie side hope that a lucrative new deal and a clear pathway to regular senior football will convince him that his immediate future remains in the Netherlands. For a club that prides itself on youth development, losing him early would be a significant blow.
"It’s either extend or leave, I think," Nijstad recently said to ESPN. "I do have some idea, but as things stand now, I am an FC Twente player. I can shut myself off from that pretty well and leave it to my parents and management. I focus on the football."
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Decision time for the starlet
Looking ahead, the ball is firmly in the player's court. He must choose between the stability of his current environment and taking a high-risk leap to an elite international academy. With contract talks looming and European heavyweights continually monitoring his progress, a definitive decision on his next career step is expected soon.