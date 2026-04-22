'The arena they deserve' - Chelsea to play all Women's Super League games at Stamford Bridge from 2026-27 season onwards as Blues move away from long-time Kingsmeadow home

Chelsea announced the news on Wednesday, following consultation with the players, the fan advisory board and other supporters' groups. In a statement, the club said the move "reflects an unwavering belief in the long-term opportunity in women's football as well as the responsibility the club has to help push the game forward". The Blues added: "Playing at Stamford Bridge will elevate visibility, provide consistency for fans, unlock potential, and inspire the next generation as the sport continues to grow."
The news comes in a season that has seen Chelsea's women's team play seven games at Stamford Bridge so far, in the WSL and the Champions League. A first-ever Women's FA Cup fixture will come at the venue next month, when the Blues host league leaders Manchester City in the semi-finals, and Chelsea's final WSL game of the season will also take place at the ground, taking that total up to nine for the campaign.
Moving forward, though, that number will rise to a minimum of 13, as the WSL expands into a 14-team league as of next season. As for games in other competitions that are not held at Stamford Bridge, details will follow in due course with regards to what will be an alternative venue for Chelsea.