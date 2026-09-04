Cesc's the best! Fabregas crowned king of Italian coaches after Como miracle

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas was crowned Coach of the Year at the Gran Gala del Calcio ceremony, recognizing his exceptional work in Italian football. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder beat out established managers to claim the prestigious award.

Fabregas received the trophy directly from Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini on stage.

The accolade came during an evening where Inter were recognized as Club of the Year and Federico Dimarco earned Player of the Year honors.







