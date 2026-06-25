Carlo Ancelotti delights in childlike Neymar as Brazil coach praises Santos star upon long-awaited World Cup return

In what marked his 15th game in charge of the Selecao, Ancelotti finally had the opportunity to call upon Neymar. Brazil secured a commanding 3-0 lead at the Hard Rock Stadium thanks to a brace from Vinicius Junior and a goal by Matheus Cunha. The Italian tactician introduced Neymar in the 72nd minute, sending the Miami crowd into a frenzy as the legendary number 10 stepped onto the pitch for his fourth consecutive World Cup tournament.

The transition back into the national team setup has been a long road for Neymar, marking his return to the yellow jersey in a World Cup setting after exactly 981 days of absence and much uncertainty. Having not represented his country since October 2023, Ancelotti was quick to praise the manner in which the attacker handled his rehabilitation. "He had the opportunity to play because I think he deserved to play," Ancelotti told reporters during his post-match press conference. "Neymar recovered very well, with great seriousness, with great professionalism. I think that, like everyone else, he has the quality to help the team. He played well, with few minutes."