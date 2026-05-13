Carlo Ancelotti backs Jose Mourinho to do 'fantastic job' if he returns to Real Madrid & rubbishes 'bullsh*t' player power reports

As the managerial merry-go-round at Madrid continues to spin, Ancelotti has emerged as a vocal supporter of Mourinho’s potential return. The Italian, who famously won Real's 'La Decima' Champions League crown after taking over from Mourinho in 2013, believes that "The Special One" still has exactly what it takes to lead the world's most demanding club.
Speaking in an extensive interview with The Athletic, Ancelotti, now working as manager of the Brazil national team, shared his enthusiasm for the prospect of his friend returning to Madrid. "To be back at Real Madrid, I will be really happy for him," the former Los Blancos manager said. "He can do a fantastic job, as he always did in all the clubs that he was at."