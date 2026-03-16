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Can Napoli get back into the Scudetto race? A comparison of the league table and fixtures with Inter and Milan, and what happens if they finish level on points

Spinazzola leads the comeback for the Italian champions managed by Antonio Conte.

"Let’s try to win all our matches; then, if Inter drop four points, we’ll be very happy ." – Leonardo Spinazzola . Asked about the dream of winning theScudetto , the Napoli full-back spoke these words last week, ahead of their 2-1 comeback victory at home against Lecce. Thanks to that result, with nine matchdays remaining in the Serie A season, the reigning Italian champions have closed the gap to just one point behind second-placed Milan and are nine points behind leaders Inter.

If Napoli win all their remaining matches, they would reach 86 points, meaning they would need Inter to lose three times.

Alternatively, if Napoli were to draw against Milan and once more (in Como?), they could reach 82 points – the same as the Rossoneri if they were to win a further seven matches whilst losing one (against Juventus?), and the same as Inter if they were to win four matches, draw two (against Fiorentina and Lazio?) and lose another three (against Roma, Como and Bologna?).

Obviously, these are highly unlikely scenarios: Inter remain the clear favourites, having the Scudetto practically in the bag and able to lose it only in the event of a collapse in the final stages of the season.

  • THE TABLE

    1) Inter 68

    2) Milan 60

    3) Napoli 59 

    According to the rules, in the event of a tie on points, a play-off will be held at the home ground of the higher-ranked team, based on the following criteria:

    1. Head-to-head record (points earned in matches between all teams with the same number of points).

    2. Goal difference in head-to-head matches.

    3. Overall goal difference.

    4. Highest total number of goals scored.

    5. Draw.

    The same criteria also apply if three teams finish level on points: thus, the play-off would be between Milan and Napoli, given that Inter have picked up only 1 point out of a possible 12 in head-to-head matches.

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  • INTER'S FIXTURES

    Fiorentina v Inter

    Inter v Roma

    Como v Inter

    Inter v Cagliari

    Torino v Inter

    Inter v Parma

    Lazio v Inter

    Inter v Verona

    Bologna v Inter

  • MILAN'S FIXTURES

    Lazio v Milan

    Milan vs Torino

    Napoli vs Milan

    Milan vs Udinese

    Verona v Milan

    Milan v Juventus

    Sassuolo v Milan

    Milan vs Atalanta

    Genoa v Milan

    Milan vs Cagliari

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  • NAPOLI'S FIXTURES

    Cagliari v Napoli

    Napoli v Milan

    Parma v Napoli

    Napoli v Lazio

    Napoli v Cremonese

    Como v Napoli

    Napoli v Bologna

    Pisa v Napoli

    Napoli v Udinese

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