BVB, News and Rumours: UEFA announces Nico Schlotterbeck’s suspension following a bizarre red card

Borussia Dortmund’s bitter exit from the Champions League at the hands of Atalanta Bergamo in the round of 16 has had further repercussions. Following the turbulent 1–4 defeat in Bergamo at the end of February, UEFA has now imposed several sanctions on BVB and its fans – and determined the length of Nico Schlotterbeck’s suspension.

The centre-back has been banned for one match in a UEFA competition for “unsporting behaviour”. This means the official regulations apply: a player or official is “automatically suspended for the next match in a UEFA club competition”. A lifting of the ban is therefore out of the question.

What makes this particularly ironic is that Schlotterbeck had been shown the red card whilst sitting on the bench – for what many saw as no apparent reason. His own account on Instagram was clear: “After what felt like ten Atalanta players jumped up at once and complained loudly, I stood up.” He added: "I told them to sit back down. That was all. No insults, no disrespect or anything else."

To this day, the incident remains a source of bewilderment. Even after the match, the decision remained inexplicable to him: "Even after the match, the referee couldn’t explain to me why I was shown the red card." The events surrounding the sending-off had taken place during the frantic closing stages of the match.

Manuel Gräfe provided a possible explanation afterwards. The former Bundesliga referee told Bild: "If he then enters the review area in a confrontational, aggressive manner, or the opposition’s coaching zone or the pitch, he must be sent off very quickly."

In addition to Schlotterbeck’s suspension, the club was also sanctioned. UEFA issued a warning for unsporting behaviour by the team. Furthermore, Dortmund must pay €13,000 for damage to the stadium and is to coordinate with Atalanta regarding compensation for further damage caused by fans. An additional fine of €5,000 was imposed for spectator disturbances.