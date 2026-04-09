Left-back Daniel Svensson is on the verge of securing a substantial pay rise at Borussia Dortmund, according to a report by Bild.

According to a report in Bild, the club is preparing to lift the Swede’s annual salary in the near future to reflect his performances. Svensson currently earns around €3 million per year, placing him towards the lower end of the squad’s internal wage structure. That is now set to change.

Bild does not specify whether the raise will be accompanied by a contract extension, but the club already has him under contract until 2029.

By offering this financial reward for his consistently good performances, the club is also aiming to prevent any chance of Svensson leaving. At 24, Svensson is attracting attention from big-name suitors: Arsenal, Inter Milan and AC Milan have all been linked. Dortmund values the left-back highly and wants to keep him, but reports suggest the club would listen to offers starting at around €30 million.

The Sweden international initially joined BVB on loan from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in February 2025, before the Bundesliga club signed him permanently the following summer for a total fee of around €8 million—a bargain given his importance to Niko Kovac’s setup.

A fixture on the left side of Borussia Dortmund’s line-up, Svensson has clocked 40 appearances this season, contributing four goals and two assists across all competitions.