Bullish Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warns Atlas Lions - 'Best team doesn't mean you win every time, we can beat Morocco'Michael MadyiraBackpagePixAfrica Cup of NationsMorocco vs South AfricaSouth AfricaMoroccoHugo BroosSofiane BoufalConfident Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold statement ahead of his team's Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash with Morocco.Bafana face Morocco in Afcon Last-16 Morocco are Africa's top-ranked teamBut Broos is oozing confidence