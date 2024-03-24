Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty
Michael Madyira

Bullish Bafana Bafana coach Broos looking beyond Algeria friendly - 'There will be no excuses against Nigeria and Zimbabwe'

South AfricaNigeriaHugo BroosWorld Cup Qualification CAFAlgeria vs South AfricaAlgeriaFriendliesZimbabwe

The ex-Cameroon trainer says the result between Bafana and the Desert Foxes will not matter but acknowledges World Cup qualifiers will be crunch.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana are in Algeria for friendly matches
  • They are preparing for June's World Cup qualifiers
  • Broos' eyes are already on the Nigeria and Zim games

Editors' Picks