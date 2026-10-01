AFP
Bulgarian football in shock after top-flight club president shot dead outside home
Plovdiv chief killed outside residence
The fatal shooting of the Bulgarian top-flight club president took place at around 1 a.m. in the country's second-largest city. As reported by The Associated Press, local police confirmed they received an emergency call regarding a person wounded by gunfire before arriving at the scene to find the prominent transport executive dead. Pretrial proceedings have been formally initiated as law enforcement officers examine the crime scene, though authorities are yet to disclose a potential motive or identify any suspects.
Club pays tribute to saviour
The club's hierarchy expressed profound grief following the loss of their president, who was widely credited with saving the team in the summer of 2025 and overseeing the full reconstruction of the Hristo Botev Stadium.
In a statement posted on Instagram, the club said: "PFC Botev Plovdiv expresses its profound sorrow over the tragic passing of club president Iliyan Filipov. The club's management, players, and staff extend their deepest condolences to his family, relatives, and friends. Iliyan Filipov will forever remain part of Botev Plovdiv's history. His contribution to saving the club in the summer of 2025 and his dedication to the 'yellow-and-black' cause will be remembered by everyone in our family.
"His name will be written in golden letters for generations to come, having overseen the successful completion of the reconstruction of the Hristo Botev Stadium, turning it into Bulgaria's most modern sports venue. In this difficult moment, we all stand by his family, loved ones, and friends. May he rest in peace."
Operations suspended during mourning period
The killing has revived grim memories of the 1990s, when mafia-style assassinations of public figures were frequent across Bulgaria, coming at a time of heightened political tension ahead of next month's presidential election. Responding to the tragedy, the club halted all sporting activities and entered an official period of mourning: "The scheduled friendly between Botev Plovdiv and Septemvri Sofia will not take place. Today's training session for the men's first team was cancelled, with all players and coaches mourning the loss of president Iliyan Filipov."
The statement added: "As a mark of respect to Iliyan Filipov, all youth academy matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed. Until the fixture against Slavia on 10 October, all first-team training sessions will be held behind closed doors, and the club will refrain from any media appearances. Iliyan Filipov dreamed and fought for a strong and united Botev. A club the entire city could be proud of. Botev is eternal!"
- AFP
Bereaved squad face competitive restart
Plovdiv must now regroup amid deep mourning before resuming their domestic league campaign at home to Slavia Sofia on October 10. The Canaries currently sit sixth in the Bulgarian First League table with 16 points from 10 matches, trailing leaders Levski Sofia by nine points, having played a game more. The coaching staff will focus heavily on restoring mental stability behind closed doors as they attempt to keep their European qualification ambitions intact.
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