Brother and sister staying put! Lauren James signs new Chelsea contract hours after sibling Reece put pen to paper

Lauren’s journey is one of remarkable growth, having trained in the Chelsea academy from Under-10 to Under-14 level before returning to west London from Manchester United in 2021. Since then, she has transformed into one of the most dominant forces in the women's game. With 105 appearances and 31 goals, she has been instrumental in securing four consecutive Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups, and a League Cup triumph. Chelsea Women's CEO Aki Mandhar highlighted her importance, stating: "We are delighted that Lauren is extending her contract. Lauren is one of the most technically gifted players this country has produced, and Chelsea through and through. Everyone connected to the club is extremely proud of everything she has achieved in blue and we’re looking forward to the next chapter of her journey."