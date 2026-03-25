Brandt to Serie A? Roma are giving it a go: the costs and feasibility of a free transfer

Partly to ease tensions within the club, Roma have decided to make an early move in the transfer market and are considering a bid for the player, who will become a free agent in a few weeks’ time. Roma are reported to have already made initial contact with the player’s entourage to gauge the feasibility of the deal. His agent in Italy, Francesco Randazzo, is said to have updated sporting director Massara on several occasions regarding the contractual situation of the 1996-born player, who has decided not to renew his contract with Dortmund and is reportedly open to a move to Italy. Roma would be a welcome destination for him, just as he would like to work with Gasperini, a manager and a technical environment that could bring out the best in him. However, Juventus and Como are also keeping a close eye on him in Italy.