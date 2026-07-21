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Haytham Mohamed

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Behind the Scenes of the Collapse of Mohamed Salah's Transfer to Al-Ittihad.. and the Deal Remains Possible on One Condition!

M. Salah
Al Ittihad
M. Diaby
Liverpool
Besiktas
Saudi Pro League

New secrets from inside the Ittihad camp..

Fresh reports surface daily about the "future" of Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah, who confirmed he would leave English giants Liverpool at the end of last season, 2025-2026.

Nine full years at Anfield came to an end when Salah announced his exit. He wrote history in a Liverpool shirt. Yet he has still to settle on his next destination.

  • Mohamed Salah Besiktas (Goal Only)Goal AR

    Controversy over Mohamed Salah's future after leaving Liverpool

    Since leaving English giants Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has been linked with several European and Gulf leagues. The Egyptian Pharaoh's name has cropped up in four destinations:

    * First: the Saudi Roshn League.

    * Second: the American League.

    * Third: the Italian League.

    * Fourth: the Turkish League.

    Reports have gathered pace in recent days that Salah's switch to the Turkish League is close, with domestic giants Besiktas leading the way.

    Press reports revealed that Besiktas had struck an agreement with the veteran Egyptian star to sign him for a single season, with the option to extend, for 12 million euros.

    The Turkish club, though, hit back with an official statement in the past few hours, denying all the news that had circulated about the first team's transfer window, including the Mohamed Salah deal.

    Besiktas's denial has not settled the matter. The "winwin" website confirmed in the past few hours that the Turkish club are working to bring in a sponsor company to cover the Salah deal in full.

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    A source has revealed the reason behind the collapse of Al-Ittihad's deal to sign Mohamed Salah.

    Amid all of the above, sources revealed to "winwin" this Tuesday evening why the transfer of Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah to Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad has stalled.

    One name explains the hold-up. French star Moussa Diaby, the winger in Al-Ittihad's first team, is the reason Salah's deal remains stuck, the sources confirmed.

  • Mohamed SalahGetty

    Al-Ittihad's previous plan to sign Mohamed Salah

    Al-Ittihad's management knew Moussa Diaby wanted out. The Jeddah giants had been aware of the French winger's intention to leave the first team since the last winter transfer window.

    Finding a replacement in January looked difficult, though, so Al-Ittihad pushed Diaby's departure back to this summer.

    In his place, the club lined up a move for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

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  • Moussa DiabyGetty Images

    Moussa Diaby has backtracked on his stance... and Al-Ittihad is trying!

    The matter didn't end there. Sources for the "winwin" website revealed that the board of Jeddah giants Al-Ittihad have been caught off guard by French winger Moussa Diaby's change of heart, with the player now refusing to leave the first team this summer.

    The sources added: "Diaby's refusal to leave officially halted Al-Ittihad's move to sign the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah."

    Al-Ittihad haven't given up. The club are still trying to convince the French winger to move on, and if they manage it before Salah agrees terms with another club, particularly Turkish giants Besiktas, they'll open a line of negotiations with him.